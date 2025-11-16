India : Ahead of IPL 2026, franchises have completed major trades which are set to shake up the league, with top stars switching teams in a series of high-profile deals. Here’s a look at the top trades ahead of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Top IPL trades ahead Of 2026 season

Ravindra Jadeja

In one of the IPL’s most high-profile trades, all-rounder and former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ravindra Jadeja will join Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the upcoming season. Jadeja, a seasoned campaigner with over 250 IPL matches across 12 seasons with CSK, will now play for RR, with his league fee adjusted from INR 18 crore to INR 14 crore as part of the trade deal.

Sanju Samson

Former Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain and Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is set to join Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at his existing league fee of INR 18 crore after both CSK and RR agreed for a trade-off between Jadeja and Samson. Samson has featured in 177 matches, and CSK will be only the third franchise of his career. Since debuting in 2013, he has predominantly played for RR, except for the 2016 and 2017 seasons when he represented Delhi Capitals.

Sam Curran

England all-rounder Sam Curran will join Rajasthan Royals (RR) from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at his existing league fee of INR 2.4 crore following a trade deal that saw RR securing Jadeja and Curran in exchange for Samson. The 27-year-old has featured in 64 IPL matches, and RR will be his third franchise after stints with Punjab Kings in 2019, 2023, and 2024, and CSK in the 2020, 2021 and 2025 seasons.

Mohammed Shami

Veteran fast bowler Mohammed Shami will join the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) following a successful trade from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Shami, who was SRH’s second-most expensive signing ahead of the IPL 2025 season at INR 10 crore, will move to LSG at his existing fee.

Nitish Rana

Left-handed batter Nitish Rana has been traded from Rajasthan Royals (RR) to Delhi Capitals (DC) and will continue at his existing fee of INR 4.2 crore, which RR had secured in the IPL 2025 auction. Rana, who has played over 100 IPL matches, also captained Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023 when Shreyas Iyer was sidelined due to injury.