Australian Pacers With Most Wickets In Ashes History

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc became the latest entrant to 100 Ashes wickets club with a brilliant 7/58 against a helpless England line-up at Perth on Friday. Let us look at top 5 Aussie pacers part of the 100-wicket club.

Glenn McGrath

The seasoned Aussie pacer secured 157 scalps in 30 Tests at an average of 20.92 and best figures of 8/38, with seven four-fors and 10 five-fers to his name. He is in second place in the all-time wicket-taking charts of Ashes. He is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Ashes history.

Dennis Lillie

This former Australian pacer is also an Ashes legend, with 128 scalps in 24 matches at an average of 22.32, with best figures of 7/89, eight four-wicket hauls and seven five-fors.

Ray Lindwall

Another name in the top 10, with 114 wickets in 29 Ashes Tests at an average of 22.44, with best figures of 7/63, including three four-fers and six five-fors.

Mitchell Starc

The most recent entry to the list has 104 Ashes wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 26.08, with best figures of 7/58, four four-wicket hauls and five fifers to his name.

Charlie Turner

In 17 Ashes Tests from 1887 to 1895, he got 101 wickets at an average of 16.53, with best figures of 7/43, three four-fers and 11 five-fors. In the picture, he is first in the right in the middle row.



