TNCA to Revamp League Structure for Ranji Success



Srinivasaraj, who has steadily risen through the ranks during a two-decade association with the TNCA, has vowed to uphold its legacy and is keen to see Tamil Nadu regain the Ranji Trophy, which it last won in 1987–88.



In an interview with this newspaper, Srinivasaraj spoke about various aspects of running the association and outlined his vision.



Excerpts

The TNCA has over 85 employees, including 32 ground staff. It is widely regarded as one of the best-run associations in the country in terms of cricket administration. I bring 36 years of corporate experience, including 25 years at the executive management level. That certainly helps in overseeing the overall administration of the association. However, cricket is a different ball game — expectations are extremely high and that is where the real challenge lies.Stepping into the big shoes once worn by stalwarts such as Mr Srinivasan, Mr Muthiah and Mr Chidambaram naturally brings immense expectations. Fortunately, my predecessors, especially Mr. Srinivasan, laid a strong foundation with world-class facilities, clear processes and robust systems. We are not building from scratch; our task is to manage it efficiently and take it forward.The bigger challenge is not administration. It is elevating our cricketers to the next level. Fifteen to twenty years ago, around 25 teams competed in the Ranji Trophy. Today, 37 teams, including strong sides from the Northeast, are in the fray. The competition has become far more intense. Our objective is clear: to produce more players who can represent Tamil Nadu, go on to play for India and feature in the IPL.

Tamil Nadu is currently in a transition phase in domestic cricket. When we won the Ranji Trophy in 1987-88, seven or eight players from that squad went on to represent India. Today, we are performing well at the U-19 and U-23 levels, but the challenge lies in helping these youngsters adapt to the demands of senior red-ball cricket. Every office-bearer of this association dreams of winning the Ranji Trophy. The question I am repeatedly asked is: “Why are we not winning? Why did we not even qualify this year?”One issue is the growing inclination towards white-ball cricket. Many players aspire to excel in shorter formats with an eye on the IPL and national selection. However, the skill sets required for red-ball and white-ball cricket are vastly different. Going forward, we must consider separate teams for different formats, as the mindset required for longer and shorter formats differs significantly. Quality fast bowling is another area of concern. While we have promising pacers, we need to build greater depth.Playing conditions also pose challenges. The Ranji Trophy is largely a winter tournament. Matches in North India are played in foggy, misty conditions, with grassy wickets that favour seam bowling. In contrast, our First Division league, though one of the best organised in the country, is played over three days on spin-friendly surfaces. These conditions do not adequately prepare our batters for seaming tracks outside Tamil Nadu.We are considering key reforms. One proposal is to introduce neutral venues in the First Division league. Out of 11 matches, teams may be required to play at least four at neutral venues prepared by TNCA curators, with an emphasis on pacer-friendly pitches.We are also exploring the possibility of converting the league into a four-day format, aligning it with the Ranji Trophy. The playing conditions and points system should mirror the Ranji format to better prepare players.Interestingly, the Buchi Babu All-India tournament, conducted by the TNCA, has often benefited outstation teams more, as they use it effectively to prepare for the domestic season, especially against quality spin.We are contemplating doing away with guest players altogether. Last season, we restricted teams to two guest players, with only one allowed in the playing XI. From the upcoming season, we are considering stopping the practice entirely to create more opportunities for Tamil Nadu cricketers. Test cricket remains the ultimate challenge. The longer format is not dying. We need players who respect all three formats. At the same time, scoring a century in the Ranji Trophy should not automatically guarantee selection in white-ball formats.Tamil Nadu is perhaps the only state that provides comprehensive financial support to its cricketers. Cricket here has evolved into a viable profession. Corporates in Chennai offer significant employment opportunities to deserving players who may not secure government jobs. However, such support should serve as motivation, not complacency. We are also examining the feasibility of introducing a draft system for First Division teams. The challenge lies in the fact that many players are already employed by government institutions or private companies, which complicates implementation.It is a challenge. Some players choose to represent other states for various reasons, and bringing them back is often difficult. In certain cases, senior players move towards the end of their careers seeking opportunities elsewhere.There was a proposal to name stands after certain shortlisted international players. However, with only nine stands and numerous cricketers who have represented India and contributed significantly to Tamil Nadu cricket, it is not an easy decision. The proposal remains under consideration and the committee will take a final call.