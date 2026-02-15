Tilak Varma’s Guiding Hand Reaches Colombo

Tilak Varma’s steady rise in Indian cricket has been marked not only by his performances on the field but also by the unwavering support system around him. Speaking to his coach, I gathered insights that reflect Tilak’s grounded personality and relentless commitment to the game. In his words, Tilak is “a player who thrives on responsibility, adapts quickly to challenges, and never lets success cloud his focus.”

The coach emphasized that Tilak’s maturity at a young age sets him apart. He described him as someone who listens intently, absorbs advice, and translates it into action without hesitation. “His hunger to improve is what excites me the most,” the coach shared, underscoring that Tilak’s journey is only beginning to unfold.

Adding to the atmosphere of excitement, Tilak’s eight close friends have flown to Colombo in a private jet to cheer him on. Their presence reflects the pride and joy his circle feels in witnessing his achievements on the international stage.

"As for me, I am yet to meet Tilak in person. Maybe I will see him after the match today or tomorrow morning before I return to India,” he noted, leaving open the possibility of a brief but meaningful interaction.

This blend of professional dedication, personal support, and anticipation makes Tilak’s current chapter in Colombo a memorable one—not just for him, but for everyone who has invested in his journey.

Salam Bayash expressed his gratitude to M.D. Prithvi Reddy, Legala Cricket Academy, for his immense support and providing necessary infrastructure for Tilak's training. He also thanked to Hyderabad Cricket Association and Hyderabad Cricket Clubs