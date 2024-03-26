Ticket Sales Open for IPL Matches in Visakhapatnam, CSK Delays Cause Fan Frustration

Visakhapatnam: The cricket fans eager to catch the Delhi Capitals (DC) in action here had a sigh of relief after the online tickets were released but the CSK fans are now upset about the delay in the arrival of CSK match tickets.

This news comes as franchise ownership remains a topic of hot debate. The excitement is tempered by the delayed release of tickets for the much-anticipated clash with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The previous T20 match in Vizag left fans ecstatic after years of wait, only to be disappointed by the absence of star players like KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. This time, the return of Chennai's beloved "Thalaiva" (MS Dhoni) has fans in buzz, but the delay in ticketing has dampened their spirits.

Cricket enthusiasts have secured their seats for the April 3 encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with online sales held on March 24 at 10 am IST. Tickets for the March 31 clash with CSK will be on sale on March 27.

To ease the ticketing process, DC offers online purchases through Paytm, Paytm Insider and its official website, the fans' preferred platforms. Purchased tickets can be redeemed at designated counters set up for each match, starting March 26 for the KKR match and March 27 at 11 am for CSK.

Redemption locations are at Stadium 'B' Ground in PM Palem and Swarna Bharati Indoor Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Understanding the diverse fan base, DC has priced tickets to cater to various budgets. Options range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,500, ensuring accessibility for all. However, some fans, like Rahul who attempted to book tickets via Paytm, reported long online queues, raising concerns about smooth sales.

Sravani, a fan, expressed concern over the high pricing for IPL tickets. She questioned the feasibility of spending Rs 7,000 for a single match. “Why would someone opt to attend the stadium and bear such expenses when they can conveniently watch the game at home for free,” she asked.

Some fans said they desired to witness the match at the stadium, considering the possibility that it might be the last time Dhoni plays cricket before his retirement.