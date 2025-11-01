Ticket Chaos Ahead of Women’s World Cup Final Sparks Fan Outrage

With less than a day to go for the much-awaited ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa, chaos and confusion have gripped cricket fans across the country as tickets for the grand finale are yet to go on sale.

BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner for the tournament, has not released tickets for the final match scheduled for Sunday, leaving thousands of supporters frustrated. The actual price of the tickets for the final is not yet revealed, but the prices were very low during the earlier matches - ₹100 - which made the event accessible to fans. The prolonged delay in releasing the ticket has now triggered widespread anger on social media.

Supporters have flooded online platforms, slamming both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) for what they describe as poor planning and mismanagement. Many questioned how a global event of this magnitude could face such logistical lapses so close to the final.

This is not the first instance of such confusion. During the Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, tickets for several key matches were also released at the last minute, drawing similar criticism from cricket enthusiasts.

The demand for tickets has skyrocketed after India’s spectacular semi-final victory over Australia. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side chased down a record 339-run target to storm into the final, setting up a high-voltage clash against South Africa.

The Proteas had defeated India in the group stage, but the hosts’ dominant semi-final performance has boosted their confidence heading into the title decider.