Thriller at T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat Afghanistan After Two Super Overs

Ahmedabad: South Africa defeated Afghanistan after two Super Overs in a thrilling Group D match of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday. Sent in to bat, South Africa rode on a 114-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (59) and Ryan Rickelton (61) to post a competitive 187 for 6.

In reply, opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed a 42-ball 84 to lay the foundation, but Afghanistan were bowled out for exactly 187 in 19.4 overs, forcing the match into its first Super Over.

Afghanistan scored 17 for no loss with Azmatullah Omarzai striking two fours and a six off Lungi Ngidi.

South Africa matched the total, with Tristan Stubbs hitting a six off the final ball to take the contest into a second Super Over.

Batting first in the second Super Over, South Africa scored 23, powered by David Miller's 16.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz clobbered three sixes but Afghanistan fell short of the target, scoring 19-2 to hand South Africa a dramatic victory.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 187 for 6 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 59, Ryan Rickelton 61; Azmatullah Omarzai 3/41, Rashid Khan 2/28).

Afghanistan: 187 all out in 19.4 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 84; Lungi Ngidi 3/26).