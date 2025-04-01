The knees don’t lie: Coach on MSD’s batting order

MS Dhoni’s approach to batting in IPL 2025 has sparked intense debate among fans and analysts alike. At 43, the iconic Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player continues to be a vital figure, both for his batting and wicket-keeping prowess. However, his physical condition and strategic role have led to a cautious approach in when he is sent to bat. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming recently shed light on this issue, providing insights into the decision-making process behind Dhoni going in to bat, and what it means for the team’s strategy.

Fleming explained that Dhoni’s knees aren’t as strong as they once were, and he manages his workload to avoid long, physically demanding innings. His entry is often dictated by the match context — he tends to come out to bat only when the fate of the game is hanging in balance or when quick runs are needed in the final stages. This careful management isn’t about sidelining him but maximising his value in critical moments.

The fans’ eagerness to see Dhoni in action adds a layer of drama to CSK matches, with crowds even cheering when wickets fall for their favourite team, just to catch a glimpse of their hero. However, Dhoni’s recent batting performances raise questions about CSK’s overall strategy. Since the introduction of the Impact Player rule, Dhoni has not hit a boundary in a successful chase, and his appearances in live chases have yet to result in wins.

Tactically, pairing Dhoni with certain players like Ravindra Jadeja against strong spin attacks has been a subject of scrutiny. Fleming emphasised that Dhoni himself makes the call on his batting position, often trusting other players to deliver when opportunities arise. Despite this, CSK still heavily relies on Dhoni’s presence and decision-making on the field. Finding the right balance between protecting his physical health and utilizing his vast experience remains key.

For CSK, the challenge lies in adapting their tactics while acknowledging Dhoni’s limitations. This might mean experimenting with his role as a pinch-hitter or being more selective with his batting pairings. While CSK may not traditionally take unconventional risks, exploring new strategies could optimize Dhoni’s impact as both a player and a leader.