TATA WPL 2026 Shatters Records To Become Most-Viewed Season

Mumbai: The TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 has emerged as the most-watched edition since the tournament’s inception, with official digital and broadcast partner JioStar announcing record-breaking viewership across platforms.

The season, which concluded on February 5 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifting their second WPL title, delivered historic engagement, reflecting the growing popularity of women’s cricket. According to JioStar, digital reach rose by 17 per cent compared to the 2025 season, while overall content consumption surged by 69 per cent.

Key viewership highlights

Connected TV growth: Connected TV (CTV) viewership witnessed a sharp 37 per cent year-on-year increase. The 2026 final alone recorded twice the reach of the previous season’s summit clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Linear television performance: Broadcast ratings also reached an all-time high, registering a 29 per cent increase over the previous edition and making it the most successful season on traditional television.

Record engagement: Fans consumed a total of 34.5 billion minutes of WPL content across platforms, marking an 11 per cent rise from 2025.

Historic final: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru versus Delhi Capitals title clash became the most-watched women’s T20 match ever, with consumption rising 60 per cent year-on-year. Digital reach doubled, while linear TV ratings jumped 74 per cent.

Leadership perspective

“We are witnessing a transformational shift in women’s sporting events — a momentum that has moved beyond seasonal peaks into sustained growth,” said Anup Govindan, Head – Sales (Sports), JioStar.

“The record-breaking engagement seen during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 confirmed the sport’s growing appeal, and the TATA WPL 2026 has taken that expansion to the next level. The league has carved out a distinct market position, proving that women’s cricket is a premier standalone property,” he added.

What’s next

Women’s cricket will return to the global stage later this year as India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, heads to England and Wales for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in pursuit of its maiden title. The team is currently touring Australia for a multi-format series featuring three T20Is, three ODIs and one Test match.