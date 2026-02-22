 Top
T20WorldCup LIVE: India vs South Africa

22 Feb 2026 6:34 PM IST

South Africa win it and elect to bat


Ahmedabad: Cricket fans cheer outside the Narendra Modi stadium ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. - PTI

India meets South Africa in a Super 8 match at Narendra Modi Stadium. This is a rematch of the 2024 T20 World Cup final. Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament. India leads South Africa 5-2 in T20 World Cup history.


Live Updates

2026-02-22 13:04:38
  • 22 Feb 2026 7:07 PM IST

    South Africa 4-0


  • 22 Feb 2026 6:49 PM IST

    SA win toss, opt to bat against India in Super 8 match of T20 World Cup




     


    South Africa's captain Aiden Markram, right, and India's captain Suryakumar Yadav have a chat before the coin toss of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. - AP


    

    South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bat against India in their opening Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.South Africa made four changes from their previous game playing XI, with Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, David Miller and Marco Jansen coming back.
    India are unchanged.
    India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.
    South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi. - PTI


  • 22 Feb 2026 6:40 PM IST



    Spectators wait for the start of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between India and South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22, 2026. - Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP

     


  • 22 Feb 2026 6:37 PM IST

    South Africa win toss, elect to bat against India in Super Eight match of T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad. PTI


