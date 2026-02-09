 Top
T20WC: Canada Elects to Bowl vs South Africa

9 Feb 2026 7:08 PM IST

Dilpreet Bajwa is captaining Canada for the first time in a T20I match

Canada's captain Dilpreet Bajwa, left, shake hands with South Africa's captain Aiden Markram after the toss of the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. -AP

Ahmedabad: Canada won the toss and elected to bowl against South Africa in a T20 World Cup match here on Monday.SA had finished as runners-up after losing to India in the last edition in 2024.

Teams:
South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(wk, Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.
Canada: Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Yuvraj Samra, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva, Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel.


