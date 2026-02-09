T20WC: Canada Elects to Bowl vs South Africa

Ahmedabad: Canada won the toss and elected to bowl against South Africa in a T20 World Cup match here on Monday.SA had finished as runners-up after losing to India in the last edition in 2024.

Dilpreet Bajwa is captaining Canada for the first time in a T20I match. Teams: South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(wk, Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi. Canada: Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Yuvraj Samra, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva, Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel.



