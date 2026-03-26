T20CreatorClub Surpasses 2.5 Billion Views as JioStar and ICC Transform Creator-Driven Sports Engagement

Mumbai: TheT20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. Bringing together over 250 creators across genres, the initiative captured the excitement and cultural energy of the tournament, turning on-field moments into authentic stories that resonated with fans across social media.

Reflecting the growing role of creators in shaping modern sports fandom, the ICC’s #T20CreatorClub generated more than 2.5 billion organic video views across the campaign, with JioStar’s content alone contributing over 1.66 billion of those views through more than 1,100 posts across platforms. Twenty-one creator posts each crossed 15 million views, demonstrating the remarkable scale and virality of creator storytelling and powerful fan appetite for fresh, relatable narratives around cricket’s biggest stage.

Creators experienced the tournament in different ways. While many shared the energy of the stadium and the fan atmosphere, a select group of superfans received short, structured access near player areas. Building on bespoke interaction opportunities, creators transformed these moments into high impact digital stories that travelled far beyond the stadium, bringing fans closer to their favourite teams and players.

Speaking about the initiative, Siddharth Sharma, Head of Content, Sports - JioStar said, “Cricket today is as much a cultural phenomenon as it is a sport. With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, our ambition was not just to broadcast matches, but to build moments that live and travel across platforms. By scaling our creator partnerships through the ICC’s #T20CreatorClub, we’ve been able to drive deeper relevance, especially among younger and newer audiences, while amplifying the intensity of key match-ups.”

A defining strength of the initiative was the diversity of creators and formats, spanning comedy, gaming, lifestyle, regional storytelling and Gen Z voices. Through scale, creativity, and storytelling, #T20CreatorClub showcased how the creator ecosystem is redefining how fans engage with sport, amplifying the cultural conversation around a tournament that broke multiple viewership records and captivated audiences across platforms.