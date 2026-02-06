T20 World Cup: STARS & STRIPES

Mumbai: The big one is here. After a slew of victories in recent series and associated games, Team India flex their muscles as they meet USA in the T20 World Cup opener, to be played at the historic Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

On the face of it, the game looks like a mismatch. All-conquering India are ranked No. 1, defending champions and as hosts, have full-throated support of home fans at the cradle of Indian cricket. USA are 18th on the T20 ranking ladder, just above Canada and a rung below the United Arab Emirates. The contest could well be titled Big Daddies versus Babies.

USA are infants in the cricket world alright but the game runs in their blood with several players of Indian origin in the team. With names such as Monank Patel, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Milind Kumar, Jasdeep Singh and Saurabh Netravalkar in the American side, the Group ‘A’ clash may well sound like India vs India.

USA also have a history of upsetting Test playing nations on the big stage. In the previous edition of the tournament played at home in 2024, they beat 2009 champions Pakistan by 5 runs in the Super Over, a result that eventually eliminated India’s arch rivals from the group stage of the event.

Most on the US team have played cricket in western India before migrating to the West. Captain Monank is a reliable batsman while Netravalkar is a good bowler at the death. Andries Gous is a big hitter up the order while Saiteja has been among the runs.

India will also make serious note of USA’s performances in warm-up matches leading to the Cup. They made a spirited reply of 200 while chasing 238 set by India ‘A’ that comprised top notch IPL players four days ago. In their next practice game on Thursday, USA ran New Zealand close, reaching 201 before falling seven runs short in the chase.

However, all these do not quite measure up to the riches in India’s dugout. Fresh from a thumping victory in the five-match series against New Zealand as well as the warm-up game against South Africa in which they rattled 240, the hosts are breathing fire indeed. Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan have been blazing with the bat while cool customers like captain Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya provide a sense of assurance.

On the bowling front, India suffered a hitch with the hefty Harshit Rana struggling with an injury. Captain Surya said the fast bowler was “not looking good.” In the event of his being ruled out, Hyderabad pacer Mohammed Siraj will most likely be named his replacement. However, the team has a luxury in that department with bowlers who can turn their arms over in every situation. They’ve been bowling over rivals and fans alike.