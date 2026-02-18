India 110/4 as Captain Suryakumar Yadav Falls for 34

Ahmedabad: India suffered a significant setback in the 14th over as captain Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for 34, leaving the team at 110/4 against the Netherlands. Attempting to loft a leg-side delivery from pacer Kyle Klein over the ropes for a six, Yadav was brilliantly caught near the boundary line by Tim van der Gugten. With the skipper back in the pavilion, the responsibility now falls on Shivam Dube, batting on 23, to accelerate the innings in the death overs.

Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bat against the Netherlands in their T20 World Cup Group A clash, here on Wednesday.India are coming off a massive 61-run win over Pakistan which also cemented their place in the Super Eights. The Netherlands had lost to the USA by a huge 93-run margin in their last outing.

India made two changes, resting vice-captain Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav and bringing in Washington Sundar and Arshdeep Singh. The Netherlands made one change to their side, bringing in Noah Croes for Fred Klaassen. Teams: India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy. Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Zach Lion-Cachet, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Noah Croes.



