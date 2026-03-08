T20 World Cup Final, India vs New Zealand: Winning Probability

Defending champions India will take on New Zealand in the final of the 2026 T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

New Zealand will be eyeing their maiden T20 World Cup title, while India will aim to script history by becoming the first team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title, the first host nation to win the tournament, and the first side to claim three T20 World Cup titles.

India and New Zealand produced dominant performances in their respective semifinal matches. New Zealand, who had earlier lost to South Africa in the group stage and England in the Super 8s, defeated the Proteas by 10 wickets in the semifinal.

India, who had a strong group-stage campaign and suffered one loss in the Super 8s, secured a seven-run victory against England in the semifinal.

India may have a slight edge over New Zealand in the final due to home support, a deep batting lineup, and a balanced bowling attack featuring both quality pace and spin options.

On the other hand, New Zealand have a perfect record against India in T20 World Cups, having won all their previous meetings. They also possess a balanced squad with strong bowling options, making them a team that cannot be taken lightly.

Winning Probability

• India – 60%

• New Zealand – 40%

Players to Watch

India:

Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah, and Abhishek Sharma.

The form of spinner Varun Chakravarthy and batter Abhishek Sharma could be a concern, as they has struggled to make a strong impact in this tournament.

New Zealand:

Finn Allen and Matt Henry.