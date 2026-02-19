 Top
Home » Sports » Cricket

T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies Beat Italy By 42 Runs To Enter Super 8s As Group Toppers

Cricket
19 Feb 2026 2:43 PM IST

West Indies posted 165 for six in their final Group C fixture and then bundled out Italy for 123 in 18 overs

T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies Beat Italy By 42 Runs To Enter Super 8s As Group Toppers
x
West Indies' Shamar Joseph, left, with teammates celebrates after taking the wicket of Italy's captain Harry Manenti during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between Italy and West Indies, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: Skipper Shai Hope top-scored with a 46-ball 75 before his bowlers did what was expected of them as West Indies beat Italy by 42 runs to enter the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup as group toppers here on Thursday.
West Indies posted 165 for six in their final Group C fixture and then bundled out Italy for 123 in 18 overs. Shamar Joseph (4/30) and Matthew Forde (3/10) were the top bowlers for the Caribbean side.
Asked to bat first, West Indies were well served by Hope, who hit six boundaries and four sixes, but their other top-order batters failed to make significant contributions in the face of some disciplined bowling by Italy.
Sherfane Rutherford (24 off 15 balls) and Matthew Forde (16 off 8 balls) played useful cameos towards the end and remained not out.
Sri Lanka-born leg-spinner Crishan Kalugamage was the most impressive bowler for Italy, returning figures of 2/25 in four overs.
Brief scores:
West Indies: 165/6 in 20 overs (Shai Hope 75; Crishan Kalugamage 2/25, Ben Manenti 2/37).
Italy: 123 all out in 18 overs (Ben Manenti 26, JJ Smuts 24; Matthew Forde 3/19, Shamar Joseph 4/30).
( Source : PTI )
west indies T20 World Cup 2026 italy 
India 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X