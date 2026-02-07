LIVE: Suryakumar Yadav Leads Late Surge as India Reach 140/8 vs USA
Surya’s fluent knock powers India past 140 despite regular wickets.
USA skipper Monank Patel won the toss and opted to bowl first against Suryakumar Yadav’s India in game three of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. India, after winning their first trophy in 2007, managed to win their second trophy in 2024.
India playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.
USA playing XI: United States of America (Playing XI): Andries Gous(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel(c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar
- 7 Feb 2026 8:44 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav Leads Late Surge as India Reach 140/8 vs USA
India pushed their total forward in the final overs to reach 140 for 8 in 19 overs against the United States of America in their T20 World Cup 2026 match after being put in to bat. Suryakumar Yadav is anchoring the innings with a superb 63 off 43 balls, hitting eight fours and two sixes to keep India competitive.
The latest setback came when Arshdeep Singh was dismissed for 4, caught by Milind Kumar off Shadley van Schalkwyk at the end of the 19th over. The partnership between Suryakumar and Arshdeep had added 22 runs from 14 balls before being broken.
In the last five overs, India scored 54 runs but lost two wickets as Suryakumar stepped up the tempo. For the USA, Shadley van Schalkwyk has been the standout bowler with four wickets for 25 runs, applying pressure throughout the innings.
- 7 Feb 2026 8:40 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav Powers India to 132/7 Against USA
Suryakumar Yadav continued his counter-attacking innings to guide India to 132 for 7 in 18.2 overs against the United States of America in their T20 World Cup 2026 match after being put in to bat. The India star is unbeaten on 56 off 40 balls, smashing eight fours and a six to revive the innings.
Arshdeep Singh is at the other end with 4 runs from 5 deliveries as India look to finish strongly. The pair have added 14 runs from 10 balls for the eighth wicket.
Earlier, Axar Patel was dismissed for 14, caught by Mohammad Mohsin off Harmeet Singh, leaving India seven down. In the last five overs, India scored 51 runs for the loss of just one wicket, with Suryakumar leading the charge.
For the USA, Shadley van Schalkwyk has been outstanding with three wickets while conceding just 17 runs, keeping the Indian batting in check despite the late surge.
- 7 Feb 2026 8:32 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav Hits Fifty as India Reach 126/7 vs USA
Suryakumar Yadav brought up a crucial half-century as India climbed to 126 for 7 in 17.1 overs against the United States of America in their T20 World Cup 2026 match after being put in to bat. Surya is unbeaten on 51 off 36 balls, striking seven fours and a six to lift the scoring rate in the final overs.
Axar Patel was the latest to depart, caught by Mohammad Mohsin off Harmeet Singh for 14, leaving India at 118 for 7 in 16.4 overs. Arshdeep Singh has joined Suryakumar and is unbeaten on 4 from 2 balls, providing late support.
In the last five overs, India added 53 runs despite losing two wickets, with Suryakumar leading the charge. For the USA, Harmeet Singh has picked up two wickets while Shubham Ranjane was expensive in his brief spell as India looked to push towards a competitive total.
- 7 Feb 2026 8:23 PM IST
Suryakumar–Axar Stand Lifts India to 105/6 vs USA
India found some momentum in the latter half of their innings to reach 105 for 6 in 15.4 overs against the United States of America in their T20 World Cup 2026 match after being put in to bat. Suryakumar Yadav is anchoring the innings with 36 runs off 31 balls, while Axar Patel has provided late impetus with 13 off 9 deliveries.
The pair have added 28 runs from 18 balls for the seventh wicket, helping India recover after a collapse that saw them lose six wickets for 77 runs.
Earlier, Hardik Pandya fell for 5, caught by Saiteja Mukkamalla off Harmeet Singh, triggering further pressure on the batting side. In the last five overs, India managed 35 runs but lost two wickets as they looked to push towards a competitive total.
For the USA, Harmeet Singh has been economical, while Saurabh Netravalkar conceded runs in his spell as India tried to accelerate in the death overs.
- 7 Feb 2026 8:12 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav Fights Back as India Reach 86/6 vs USA
India inched forward after a tough middle phase to reach 86 for 6 in 14 overs against the United States of America in their T20 World Cup 2026 match after being asked to bat first. Suryakumar Yadav is leading the resistance with **30 runs off 28 balls**, including four boundaries.
Axar Patel has just arrived at the crease and is yet to score. The partnership between the two has added nine runs from eight balls so far as India look to rebuild after losing wickets in quick succession.
Earlier, Hardik Pandya was dismissed for 5, caught by Saiteja Mukkamalla off Harmeet Singh, leaving India in deep trouble. In the last five overs, India managed 33 runs but lost two wickets.
For the USA, Harmeet Singh and Mohammad Mohsin kept things tight, conceding just 27 runs in their combined spells while picking up a wicket each, as the American bowlers continued to apply pressure.
- 7 Feb 2026 8:03 PM IST
Hardik Pandya Departs as India Slip to 77/6 vs USA
India’s troubles continued in their T20 World Cup 2026 match against the United States of America as **Hardik Pandya was dismissed for 5**, caught by Saiteja Mukkamalla off Harmeet Singh. At 12.4 overs, India were struggling at **77 for 6** after being asked to bat first.
Suryakumar Yadav is still at the crease with 21 runs from 22 balls, but wickets have fallen regularly at the other end. The latest partnership added only five runs from six deliveries before Pandya’s dismissal.
For the USA, Harmeet Singh picked up a key wicket while Mohammad Mohsin continued his tight spell, conceding just seven runs in three overs and maintaining an impressive economy of 2.33.
In the last five overs, India managed 27 runs but lost two wickets, with the current run rate dropping to 6.08 as the American bowlers kept firm control of the innings.
- 7 Feb 2026 8:00 PM IST
Rinku Singh Out as India Slide to 72/5 Against USA
India lost another crucial wicket in their T20 World Cup 2026 match against the United States of America with **Rinku Singh dismissed for 6**, caught by Milind Kumar off Mohammad Mohsin. At 11.4 overs, India were 72 for 5 after being put in to bat.
Suryakumar Yadav is holding the innings together with 21 runs off 22 balls, but support has been scarce as wickets continue to fall. The partnership between Suryakumar and Rinku added 26 runs from 34 balls before being broken.
Mohammad Mohsin was impressive for the USA, conceding just six runs in his 2.4 overs and picking up a key wicket, maintaining an economy of 2.25. Harmeet Singh kept things tight from the other end as the American bowlers tightened their grip.
In the last five overs, India managed only 23 runs while losing one wicket, leaving them under pressure with a current run rate of 6.17.
- 7 Feb 2026 7:59 PM IST
- 7 Feb 2026 7:56 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav Steadies India at 70/4 Against USA
India showed signs of recovery in their T20 World Cup 2026 match against the United States of America, reaching 70 for 4 in 10.4 overs after being asked to bat first. Suryakumar Yadav is leading the rebuild with 20 runs off 19 balls, including three boundaries.
Rinku Singh is supporting him with 5 runs from 11 deliveries as the pair have added 24 runs from 28 balls for the fifth wicket. Despite the partnership, the scoring rate remains modest at 6.56.
- 7 Feb 2026 7:51 PM IST
India continued to face a tough phase in their T20 World Cup 2026 match against the United States of America, reaching 59 for 4 in 9.4 overs after being put in to bat. The scoring rate dipped to 6.1 as wickets fell at regular intervals.