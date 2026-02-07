LIVE: Suryakumar Yadav Leads Late Surge as India Reach 140/8 vs USA

USA skipper Monank Patel won the toss and opted to bowl first against Suryakumar Yadav’s India in game three of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. India, after winning their first trophy in 2007, managed to win their second trophy in 2024.

India playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

USA playing XI: United States of America (Playing XI): Andries Gous(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel(c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar