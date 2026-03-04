T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal, India vs England: Winning Probability

Defending champions India will face England for the third consecutive time in a T20 World Cup semifinal on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India and England faced each other in the semifinals of the last two T20 World Cups, in 2022 and 2024. England defeated India in the 2022 semifinal, while Team India emerged victorious in the 2024 semifinal. Interestingly, the winners of those encounters went on to win the T20 World Cup in their respective years.

In this tournament, India performed well in the group stage but had a shaky start in the Super 8s, where they were defeated by South Africa. The Men in Blue bounced back strongly with victories over Zimbabwe and two-time T20 World Cup champions West Indies, sealing their place in the semifinals.

England, who lost a match against West Indies in the group stage, made an impressive comeback in the Super 8s, defeating strong teams like Pakistan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka to book their semifinal spot.

India will start as favourites in the semifinal due to home advantage, familiarity with the conditions, and a deep batting lineup supported by strong spin and pace options. However, Abhishek Sharma, who was expected to be one of India’s key batters, has struggled for form in this tournament, which remains a concern for the team. The return to form of Sanju Samson will be a positive sign for India.

If the opening trio of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan fires, India could put England under immediate pressure and take control of the game early.

On the other hand, England had an excellent Super 8 campaign, defeating several strong teams. Opener Jos Buttler is yet to produce a big innings in the tournament, but England will be hoping the former captain delivers in the crucial semifinal.

England possess a dangerous batting lineup and a strong pace attack, making them a formidable opponent. They are certainly not a team India can afford to take lightly.

With a batting-friendly pitch expected at the Wankhede Stadium and both teams boasting explosive hitters, fans could witness a good contest.

Winning Probability

India – 60%

England – 40%