T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Elect To Bat First Against New Zealand in Super 8 Opener

Cricket
21 Feb 2026 7:10 PM IST

Pakistan's captain, Salman Agha, won the toss and elected to set a target by choosing to bat first.

The highly anticipated Super 8 stage of the 2026 T20 World Cup has officially commenced. (Photo: X)

Colombo: The highly anticipated Super 8 stage of the 2026 T20 World Cup has officially commenced. In the opening clash of this crucial round, New Zealand is facing off against Pakistan. Pakistan's captain, Salman Agha, won the toss and elected to set a target by choosing to bat first.

Both teams are placed in a fiercely competitive Group 2, where they will be battling alongside Sri Lanka and England to secure a coveted spot in the semi-finals.

Playing XIs

Pakistan

• Sahibzada Farhan

• Saim Ayub

• Salman Ali Agha (Captain)

• Babar Azam

• Fakhar Zaman

• Usman Khan (Wicketkeeper)

• Shadab Khan

• Mohammad Nawaz

• Faheem Ashraf

• Salman Mirza

• Usman Tariq

New Zealand

• Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper)

• Finn Allen

• Rachin Ravindra

• Glenn Phillips

• Mark Chapman

• Daryl Mitchell

• Mitchell Santner (Captain)

• James Neesham

• Matt Henry

• Ish Sodhi

• Lockie Ferguson

