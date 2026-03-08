T20 World Cup 2026, India vs New Zealand: Head-To-Head Record

Defending champions India will face New Zealand in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 today, March 6, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India will be eyeing history — becoming the first team to defend a T20 World Cup title, the first host nation to win the tournament, and the first side to claim three T20 World Cup titles. Meanwhile, the Kiwis will be aiming to secure their maiden T20 World Cup title.

In T20 World Cups, India and New Zealand have faced each other three times, with the Kiwis dominating by winning all three matches. However, in the overall T20I record, India have been dominant, winning 16 of the 30 matches played, while New Zealand have won 11.