T20 World Cup 2026, India vs England: Head-To-Head Record

Defending champions India will face England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

This will be the third consecutive time that India and England meet in a T20 World Cup semifinal. England defeated India in the 2022 semifinal, while Team India emerged victorious in the 2024 semifinal. Interestingly, the winners of those encounters went on to win the T20 World Cup in their respective years.

This will also be the sixth meeting between India and England in T20 World Cups. In the previous five matches, the Men in Blue have secured three victories, while England have won two.

Head-to-head

Total - 5 matches

India - 3

England - 2





ICC T20 World Cup 2007

India - 218/4

England - 200/6

India won by 18 runs





ICC T20 World Cup 2009

England - 153/7

India - 150/5

England won by 3 runs





ICC T20 World Cup 2012

India - 170/4

England - 80/10

India won by 90 runs





ICC T20 World Cup 2022

India - 168/6

England - 170/0

England won by 10 wickets





ICC T20 World Cup 2024

India - 171/7

England - 103

India won by 68 runs