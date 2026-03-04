T20 World Cup 2026, India vs England: Head-To-Head Record
This will be the sixth meeting between India and England in T20 World Cups
Defending champions India will face England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
This will be the third consecutive time that India and England meet in a T20 World Cup semifinal. England defeated India in the 2022 semifinal, while Team India emerged victorious in the 2024 semifinal. Interestingly, the winners of those encounters went on to win the T20 World Cup in their respective years.
This will also be the sixth meeting between India and England in T20 World Cups. In the previous five matches, the Men in Blue have secured three victories, while England have won two.
Head-to-head
Total - 5 matches
India - 3
England - 2
ICC T20 World Cup 2007
India - 218/4
England - 200/6
India won by 18 runs
ICC T20 World Cup 2009
England - 153/7
India - 150/5
England won by 3 runs
ICC T20 World Cup 2012
India - 170/4
England - 80/10
India won by 90 runs
ICC T20 World Cup 2022
India - 168/6
England - 170/0
England won by 10 wickets
ICC T20 World Cup 2024
India - 171/7
England - 103
India won by 68 runs
