T20 World Cup 2026: India Take on England For Final Spot at Wankhede

Mumbai: Team India will bank on history while England will look to turn the tables on the hosts when they clash in the T20 World Cup semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday night. It should be a battle between balanced sides as the tournament swings into the last turn before entering the finishing straight.

The two teams had met in the semifinal stage of the previous (2024) T20 World Cup as well, with India registering a commanding 68-run win in Guyana after posting 171 for 7.

One would say India are better used to the rigours of the game. They have home advantage and the crowd behind them. However, that also creates pressure, which Surya’s side is pretty much used to by now.

The opening match of the Super Eight stage against South Africa, in which India were beaten fair and square at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, was a rude wake-up call. That 76-run defeat knocked the stuffing out of the hosts, depleting their Net Run Rate and turning every game since into a knockout. The players have responded quite nicely though, comprehensively defeating Zimbabwe before pulling off their highest ever chase to sink West Indies and make the semis.

Sanju Samson has been the standout star, especially against the Caribbeans at Eden where he single-handedly saw the side through while building vital partnerships along the way. The opener has done very well for himself after he was drafted into the playing XI to inject variety into a left-hand heavy top order. Then there are Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube who have been contributing consistently to the team total.

India will exercise caution on the Wankhede wicket nonetheless. It was here that they had an embarrassing start to the tournament, having slipped to 77 for 6 against an amateurish USA before Surya dragged them to a modest 161 which eventually proved too good for the Americans.

England did no better in their opener against Nepal on the strip. After posting a robust 184, they were in danger of losing before snatching a slender four-run victory over the ICC Associate Nation. In their next Group ‘C’ game they were handed a 30-run defeat by the West Indies.

The English have done well in the Super Eights though, scripting wins over Sri Lanka, Pakistan and New Zealand to make the semifinal as Group-2 toppers while India fought their way through to the Last Four stage.

The last time these two teams played, a T20, at this ground, India scored a thumping 150-run win in February 2025. Out of sorts opener Abhishek Sharma had belted a 54-ball 135 in that match, slamming seven fours and 13 sixes! The entire country will hope he somehow finds that form on Thursday. However, given his string of sub-par scores barring the odd half-ton, Abhishek may not make the playing XI this time around. English opener Phil Salt, who had played a lone hand with a quick 55 in 23 balls in that game, will also look to get into the groove. He currently has just 125 runs from seven innings at an average of 17.85.

But England have some reliable names to bank on. Will Jacks has been making an impact with his allround game — batting, bowling and fielding; pacer Jofra Archer, leg-spinner Adil Rashid and left-arm spinner Liam Dawson have been doing well with the ball while Harry Brook is leading England from the front. He hit a century (100) against Pakistan to coolly carry his side through their Super Eight match after they had slumped to 58 for 4 in pursuit of 165. Jacob Bethell and Sam Curran are other names that India would keep a keen eye on.

India’s bowling machine appears well-oiled. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy is leading the side’s chart with 12 victims, followed by steady seamer Jasprit Bumrah. Pacer Arshdeep, left-arm spinner Axar Patel, Pandya and Dube too have been providing able support with the ball to ensure pieces fall in the right places for the hosts. They need just two more.