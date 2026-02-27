T20 World Cup 2026: India Look To Continue Fearless Approach

Chennai: A minor tweak to India’s team combination proved decisive as the defending champions got their T20 World Cup campaign back on track with an emphatic win over Zimbabwe. The return of Sanju Samson reshaped India’s top order that had failed miserably and the impact was immediate. Though Samson’s stay at the crease was brief, he provided a blistering start. The batters who followed capitalised, playing with complete freedom as India posted their highest total in T20 World Cup history. All six batters who took guard struck at least one six, with strike rates ranging from 158 to a staggering 275.

Tilak Varma, who hammered an unbeaten 44 off just 16 balls, credited the explosive opening stand for giving the middle order the confidence to attack. “It is important when the openers give a good start because that confidence flows to No. 3, 4 and 5. Sanju began brilliantly this evening. We had discussed that irrespective of the situation, we would maintain the same rhythm. We wanted to put fear into the opposition bowlers and show that we were ready to attack every ball. It was a collective performance,” Tilak said.

A sterner test awaits India at the Eden Gardens, where they face the West Indies in what is virtually a quarterfinal. Tilak insisted the team would stick to their fearless approach. “The brand of cricket we have played today and over the last year is something we want to continue. We will carry the same intent into the next game. If the wicket demands adjustment, we will adapt, but the intensity will remain,” he added.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who claimed three wickets against Zimbabwe, acknowledged the challenge the power-packed batting unit of the West Indies poses.

“Actually, they are not one-dimensional power hitters. Against South Africa, they were six down and still played smart cricket, took the game deep and posted a good total. They can adapt to situations. For us, the immediate focus is recovery. We will assess the wicket, the conditions and the team combination on match day. The focus is right now on recovery,” he said.

Arshdeep said India’s strategy has been clear: pile on runs and back the bowlers to defend. “As long as our batters are enjoying themselves and scoring freely, we are happy. We don’t mind conceding runs. Our approach has been to post big totals and then defend them. We bat deep, till No. 8, which gives the top order the freedom to attack. If the wicket allows stroke play, we will embrace it. The idea is simple, enjoy the batting and then do the hard work with the ball,” he added.