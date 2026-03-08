T20 World Cup 2026: Bumrah's Match-Up With Allen-Seifert Key in Determining Winner

Ahmedabad: Speedster Jasprit Bumrah will hold the key to India's third T20 World Cup title, with an intriguing match up against New Zealand openers Finn Allen and Tim Seifert set to be in focus during the all-important final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Men in Blue will be aiming to become the first team to defend the T20WC title at home while Kiwis will be eyeing their first-ever world title in limited-overs cricket. For this, Bumrah and pair of Allen-Seifert are extremely crucial for their respective teams.

As per Cricviz Data, Allen and Seifert have amassed 463 runs together, the highest by any pair in a single T20 World Cup edition, at an impressive run rate of 10.93. Allen is the third-highest run-getter in the competition so far, with 289 runs in seven innings at an average of 57.20 and a SR of above 203, with a century and fifty each. The right-hander has smashed a massive 24 fours and 20 sixes in 142 balls faced so far.

Seifert is not far behind, as the sixth-highest run-getter with 274 runs at an average of 45.66 and a strike rate of over 161 with three fifties, including 32 fours and 11 sixes hit during his 173 balls faced in T20WC so far.

Seifert also holds a fine record against India in T20Is, being Kiwis second-highest run-getter with 425 runs in 15 innings at an average of 32.69 and a SR of 148.60, with four fifties. He is just two runs away from overtaking Colin Munro (426 runs) to become Kiwis's top run-getter against India.

Allen's record-breaking 33-ball century against South Africa in the semi-final, the fastest in tournament history, combined with Seifert's form is a huge concern for India. They would have to get them out to boost their chances of a win.

India's bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah with an incredible economy of 6.22 and five wickets in the powerplay, will need to maintain tight control to counter this onslaught, especially at the high-scoring Narendra Modi Stadium where pacers have taken 71% of wickets in this World Cup.

So far, Bumrah has taken 10 wickets in seven matches at an average of 15.90 and a superb economy rate of 6.62, with best figures of 3/15 against South Africa. Having bowled a tight spell of 1/33 against England in a Wankhede run-fest, Bumrah will be high on confidence.

At the venue in Ahmedabad, Bumrah has 10 scalps in eight matches at an average of 15.90 and an economy rate of 5.67, with best figures of 3/15.