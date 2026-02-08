 Top
T20 World Cup 2026: Afghanistan Post 182-6 Against New Zealand

8 Feb 2026 1:00 PM IST

Apart from Naib (63), Sediqullah Atal (29) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (27) also chipped in with useful contributions.

T20 World Cup 2026: Afghanistan Post 182-6 Against New Zealand
Chennai: Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib, left, and Sediqullah Atal sprint between the wickets during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between Afghanistan and New Zealand at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. (PTI Photo/R. Senthilkumar)

Chennai: Gulbadin Naib smashed a fine fifty as Afghanistan posted a 182 for six against New Zealand in their opening T20 World Cup match here on Sunday. Apart from Naib (63), Sediqullah Atal (29) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (27) also chipped in with useful contributions.

For NZ, Lockie Fergusen (2/32) snapped two wickets, while Jacob Duffy (1/30), Rachin Ravindra (1/14) and Matt Henry (1/27) picked up a wicket each.
Brief Score:
Afghanistan: 182 for six in 20 overs (Gulbadin Naib 63; Lockie Fergusen 2/32). PTI


