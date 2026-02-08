T20 World Cup 2026: Afghanistan Post 182-6 Against New Zealand

Chennai: Gulbadin Naib smashed a fine fifty as Afghanistan posted a 182 for six against New Zealand in their opening T20 World Cup match here on Sunday. Apart from Naib (63), Sediqullah Atal (29) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (27) also chipped in with useful contributions.

For NZ, Lockie Fergusen (2/32) snapped two wickets, while Jacob Duffy (1/30), Rachin Ravindra (1/14) and Matt Henry (1/27) picked up a wicket each.

Brief Score:

Afghanistan: 182 for six in 20 overs (Gulbadin Naib 63; Lockie Fergusen 2/32). PTI