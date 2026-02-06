 Top
Home » Sports » Cricket

T20 World Cup: Siraj Replaces Harshit Rana

Cricket
6 Feb 2026 9:51 PM IST

Mohd. Siraj will join the team as Harshit’s replacement in the squad.

T20 World Cup: Siraj Replaces Harshit Rana
x
Mohd. Siraj

Team India pacer Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after sustaining a knee injury during the warm-up match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on February 4th 2026.

Following consultations with a specialist and subsequent scans, the BCCI medical team deemed him unfit to participate in the tournament. The team management wishes him a speedy recovery.

Mohd. Siraj will join the team as Harshit’s replacement in the squad.

India’s updated squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Md Siraj ICC T20 World Cup 2026 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X