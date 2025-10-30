Suryakumar, Gill’s Aggressive Batting a Huge Plus for India: Parthiv Patel

Frequent rain interruptions meant the first T20I between India and Australia was eventually washed out. However, there were positives for India; Captain Suryakumar Yadav’s brisk 39 was a timely confidence boost, while Shubman Gill’s fluent 37 reflected his trademark consistency. Speaking on ‘Cricket Live’, JioStar experts Varun Aaron and Parthiv Patel analyzed the key performances and offered insights on team strategy and selection for the upcoming matches.

Speaking on ‘Cricket Live’, JioStar expert Varun Aaron weighed in on Captain Suryakumar Yadav’s knock:

“This innings of 39 in the first T20I against the Aussies will greatly boost his confidence. We’ve seen with legends like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma that even after scoring 15,000 ODI runs, a brief lean patch can make you doubt your ability to find boundaries. Suryakumar, averaging just 11 this year with the bat before this knock, batted true to his character. That first six against Josh Hazlewood was a statement because after being beaten on the previous ball, most batters would turn cautious, but he responded with a phenomenal six. Though rain interrupted what could have been a substantial score, his approach after Nathan Ellis’ over showcased his match-winning intent and it was great to see SKY get back in his groove with the bat because he was the number one ranked batter in T20 international cricket for a long time. When someone of his calibre does not get runs, people start raising questions immediately, so this knock was a good way for him to slightly silence his critics. Hopefully, we see a big Suryakumar Yadav knock in the second T20I in Melbourne.”

On Vice-Captain Gill's batting prowess:

“What makes Shubman’s attacking gameplay so remarkably effective is the fundamental consistency of his technique, which remains largely unchanged across different formats of the game. We previously witnessed how his dedicated preparation and intense practice sessions ahead of the England Test series directly translated into significant performances, and in the contemporary cricket landscape, transitioning from one-day cricket to the T20 format should present minimal difficulty for a player of his calibre. His batting resembled the smooth, powerful operation of a Rolls Royce engine, effortlessly elegant while maintaining an impressive 185 strike-rate. While numerous international cricketers resort to forceful shots by stepping out and attempting to clear mid-wicket, Shubman demonstrates his exceptional class by simply placing the ball into gaps with impeccable timing and placement, making the entire process look remarkably natural and effortless.”

Speaking on ‘Cricket Live’, JioStar expert Parthiv Patel highlighted the key positives for India:

“There were several encouraging signs for India, starting with the opening partnership between Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. Although Abhishek fell early, his aggressive approach demonstrated his commitment to his natural game despite playing in Australia for the first time. Captain Suryakumar Yadav’s time at the crease will significantly boost his confidence, as we witnessed his trademark shots like the flicks and scoops that define his vintage form. Both, Shubman and Surya, batting with healthy strike-rates was crucial for India, especially in a rain shortened nine-over contest. Their form heading into the Melbourne match is a promising development for the team.”

On Arshdeep Singh getting a chance to feature in the playing 11 of the second T20I in Melbourne:

“Based on the current strategic direction and selection philosophy of the Indian team management, I genuinely don’t anticipate Arshdeep Singh being part of the playing 11 for the second T20 International in Melbourne. This perspective stems from the clear preference for including two wrist-spin bowling alternatives to handle the crucial middle overs, coupled with the essential requirement of having a competent batsman at the number eight position who can contribute valuable runs down the order – a role that Harshit Rana appears designated to fulfil according to the team’s current configuration. While the team’s think tank will undoubtedly need to devise a method to integrate Arshdeep into the line-up in future matches, given his undeniable talent and skills, I simply don’t envision him breaking into the final team combination for this specific encounter in Melbourne.”

