Surya, Calm And Cautious

Mumbai: Heavyweight India may be playing minnow USA in their World Cup opener on Saturday but captain Suryakumar Yadav is not taking anything for granted. He admitted there will be added pressure while playing at home and that T20 is a game of small margins. “When you are playing at home there is always pressure. There will be nerves but if you see the positive side of it, there will be a lot of cheer around,” he said on match eve.

Speaking about his side’s strengths, Sky said: “There is no double thought that we have been playing good cricket, but at the same time, you have to be in the present.”

That India doesn’t get to play smaller nations like the USA in bilateral series is a bit of a disadvantage but watching videos of their players in action is the way to pick on them. “At this level there is no excuse. We don’t play them often but we have a lot of preparations going on, we do see a lot of videos. We see the bowlers (and then) play similar fast bowlers while practicing in the nets,” he said.

Surya also confirmed that in-form Ishan Kishan will open the innings given his current form. “The way he has played in the last five T20s, his performance got so much noticed because they were international matches, but he batted similarly in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy (domestic event) and carried the same here. He got an opportunity at No. 3 and then opened in the warm-up match (against South Africa),” he said.

The Indian skipper reiterated that he likes to be termed a leader and not a captain. “It does feel a little over-rated to be called captain,” he said, adding “being called a leader feels good, when called a captain, a little complacency comes in. It’s a good opportunity to lead such a good group on home soil and starting the campaign at the Wankhede (his ground).”

Surya also revealed there is a good chance India might play spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav together. “It is an added advantage that you have such good bowlers available but at the same time you also have to look at the combination and the opposition you are up against. If there is a need, we will definitely play two spinners who are the best in the world,” he said.