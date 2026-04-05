IPL 2026, SRH vs LSG LIVE: LSG Beat SRH By 5 Wickets
Match underway at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Led by pacer Mohammed Shami, Lucknow Super Giants bowlers rattled the Sunrisers Hyderabad top order before half-centuries from Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy guided the hosts to 156 for 9 in an IPL match here on Sunday.
Shami (2/9) struck early blows, dismissing the opening duo of Abhishek Sharma (0) and Travis Head (7), as Sunrisers Hyderabad slumped to 8 for 2.
Live Updates
- 5 April 2026 7:14 PM IST
Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets
Lucknow Super Giants seal a thrilling win by 5 wickets with just one ball to spare, as captain Rishabh Pant anchors the chase brilliantly.
SRH: 156/9 in 20 Overs
LSG: 160/5 in 19.5 Overs
- 5 April 2026 7:01 PM IST
50 for Pant
LSG skipper Rishabh Pant brings up his half-century off 43 balls.
LSG: 144/5 in 18 overs, need 13 runs to win from 12 balls
- 5 April 2026 6:58 PM IST
SRH still alive in game
Sunrisers Hyderabad still alive in the game. Harsh Dubey picks up the wicket of Abdul Samad.
LSG: 139/5 in17.4 overs, need 18 runs to win from 14 balls.
- 5 April 2026 6:44 PM IST
LSG 114/4 after 15 overs
15 overs done, and LSG are 114/4. The equation is down to 43 runs needed from 30 balls—game nicely poised heading into the final five overs.
- 5 April 2026 6:38 PM IST
The game is open now
Two quick wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad as Ayush Badoni and Nicolas Pooran depart for 12 and 1 respectively.
LSG: 108/4 after 14 Overs, need 49 runs to win from 36 balls.
- 5 April 2026 6:29 PM IST
100 up for LSG
100 up for Lucknow Super Giants in the 12th over. LSG is currently maintaining a healthy scoring rate.
LSG: 102/2 in 12 overs, 55 runs to win from 48 balls.
- 5 April 2026 6:16 PM IST
Big breakthrough for Sunrisers Hyderabad!
Dangerous Aiden Markram departs for 45 off 27 balls. Shivam Kumar picks up a crucial wicket that Sunrisers Hyderabad desperately needed.
LSG: 77/2 in 9.2 overs, need 80 runs to win from 64 balls.
- 5 April 2026 5:57 PM IST
Good powerplay for LSG
Lucknow Super Giants have a steady start, reaching 53/1 at the end of the powerplay, with one wicket down. Despite the early setback, they’ve maintained a healthy scoring rate. The chase is well under control at this stage.
LSG: 53/1 after 6 overs, need 104 runs to win from 84 balls.
- 5 April 2026 5:50 PM IST
LSG loses first wicket
Lucknow Super Giants loses their first wicket, Mitchell Marsh goes for 14 off 12 balls.
LSG: 37/1 in 4.4 overs, need 120 run to win from 92 balls.
- 5 April 2026 5:45 PM IST
Decent start for LSG
Lucknow Super Giants are off to a decent start with 24 runs in the first three overs. Openers Aiden Markram (16) and Mitchell Marsh (8) are currently at the crease.
LSG: 24/0 after 3 overs, need 132 runs to win from 102 balls.