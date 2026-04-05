Hyderabad: Led by pacer Mohammed Shami, Lucknow Super Giants bowlers rattled the Sunrisers Hyderabad top order before half-centuries from Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy guided the hosts to 156 for 9 in an IPL match here on Sunday.

Shami (2/9) struck early blows, dismissing the opening duo of Abhishek Sharma (0) and Travis Head (7), as Sunrisers Hyderabad slumped to 8 for 2.

The slide worsened when right-arm quick Prince Yadav removed rival skipper Ishan Kishan (1), leaving the former champions reeling at 11 for 3. With Liam Livingstone also falling for 14, Sunrisers Hyderabad could only crawl to 35 for 4 by the 10th over. But Klaasen (62 off 41 balls) and Reddy (56 off 33 balls) shared a 116-run stand for the fifth wicket to take SRH to a decent total. SRH lost their first match to RCB but won the next one against KKR, while LSG opened their campaign with defeat against Delhi Capitals. Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 156 for 9 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 62, Nitish Kumar Reddy 56; Mohammed Shami 2/9, Avesh Khan 2/36, Manimaran Siddharth 1/29).



