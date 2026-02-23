Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and Alphabet, shared his love for cricket while joining former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri in the commentary box during the mid-innings break of the T20 World Cup Super Eight match between India and South Africa on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Born in Madurai, Pichai, 53, revealed that he has been an ardent cricket fan since childhood, idolising India legend Sunil Gavaskar. “Sunny was a big idol for me. I had his poster on my wall and used to follow games on the radio with my granddad and granduncle,” Pichai said. In a special moment before the match, Pichai and Gavaskar carried the ICC T20 World Cup trophy onto the field, adding a celebratory touch to the high-profile encounter.





