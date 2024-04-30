From Gutka to Bathroom Fittings, Where's the Boundary for IPL Players?

In the ever-evolving world of cricket, Indian Premier League (IPL) cricketers often find themselves not just on the pitch but also in the limelight of advertising campaigns. While some of these ads hit the mark with their creativity and resonance, others miss it entirely, landing squarely in the realm of cringe-inducing content.



A still from Hindware IPL ad.

Picture Courtesy : Instagram





One recurring theme in these advertisements is the endorsement of gutka products. Despite being banned in many states in India due to its detrimental health effects, gutka continues to find its way into the hands of cricketers who lend their faces to its promotion. Such endorsements not only send conflicting messages but also raise questions about the responsibility of public figures in promoting harmful products.

Another cringe-worthy aspect is the sight of IPL cricketers attempting to dance in commercials. While their prowess on the cricket field is undeniable, their moves on the dance floor often leave much to be desired. These ads, filled with awkward steps and forced enthusiasm, fail to impress and instead leave viewers squirming in discomfort.

Adding to the cringe factor is the spectacle of non-Indian players attempting to speak Hindi in advertisements. While their efforts are commendable, the resulting dialogue often comes off as stilted and unnatural, leaving native Hindi speakers scratching their heads in confusion. It begs the question of whether such attempts at cultural assimilation are genuine or merely a marketing ploy.

Moreover, IPL cricketers have been seen endorsing products completely unrelated to their field of expertise, such as bathroom fittings and mattresses. While there's nothing inherently wrong with diversifying one's endorsement portfolio, the disconnect between the cricketers and the products they promote can sometimes be glaringly obvious. It's hard to believe that a cricketer's prowess with a bat translates into expertise in selecting the perfect mattress or bathroom fittings.

A still from Hindware IPL ad.

Picture Courtesy : Instagram

Perhaps most cringe-inducing of all are the advertisements featuring cricketers delivering polished English dialogues. While fluency in English is certainly commendable, the scripted nature of these ads often makes the cricketers come across as disingenuous or out of touch with their audience. It's a stark reminder that authenticity is key in advertising, and forced language can do more harm than good.

In conclusion, while IPL cricketers undoubtedly have the star power to draw audiences to advertisements, not all campaigns hit the mark. From endorsements of harmful products to awkward dancing and forced dialogues, these ads often leave viewers feeling more uncomfortable than entertained. As public figures, cricketers have a responsibility to choose endorsements wisely and to ensure that the content they promote aligns with their values and resonates with their audience.