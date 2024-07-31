Sri Lanka Tops Unwanted Record List with Most T20I Losses

Sri Lanka has set an unwanted record following their loss against India on Tuesday.



Sri Lanka now hold the record for most number of losses in T20 internationals with 105 defeats. Bangladesh is in the second position with 104 T20I losses. West Indies and Zimbabwe hold the third and fourth spot with 101 and 99 defeats respectively.



In the final T20I, Sri Lanka chose to bowl after winning the toss. Batting first, India posted a competitive total of 137/9 in 20 overs. Shubman Gill was the top scorer with 39 runs and Sri Lankan bowler Theekshana picked up 3 wickets in his 4 overs.



Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera (46) and Kusal Mendis (43) helped the team to post 137/8, pushing it to a super over. Rinku Singh and skipper Suryakumar Yadav picked up 2 wickets each, which was the highlight of the match.



Batting first, Sri Lanka managed to post 2/2 on the scoreboard in the super over. Suryakumar Yadav, with a boundary, sealed the win for India.