Sri Lanka Elect To Field Against New Zealand in T20 World Cup Super Eights Tie

Cricket
25 Feb 2026 6:57 PM IST

Sri Lanka brought in Charith Asalanka for Kamil Mishara and New Zealand replaced James Neesham with Cole McConchie.

Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka (R) shakes hands with his New Zealand counterpart Mitchell Santner during the toss before the start of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 25, 2026. Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP

Colombo: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand in their vital Group 2 Super Eights clash in the T20 World Cup, here on Wednesday.With only one spot remaining from Group 2 for the semifinals, both New Zealand and Sri Lanka will want to win their remaining two fixtures and move to the final four.

The Teams:
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka.
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.


PTI
