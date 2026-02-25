Sri Lanka Elect To Field Against New Zealand in T20 World Cup Super Eights Tie

Colombo: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand in their vital Group 2 Super Eights clash in the T20 World Cup, here on Wednesday.With only one spot remaining from Group 2 for the semifinals, both New Zealand and Sri Lanka will want to win their remaining two fixtures and move to the final four.

Sri Lanka brought in Charith Asalanka for Kamil Mishara and New Zealand replaced James Neesham with Cole McConchie. The Teams: Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka. New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.



