Sri Lanka Beat Bangladesh By Six Wickets In Asia Cup

PTI
13 Sept 2025 11:40 PM IST

Nissanka smashed 50 off 34 balls studded with six boundaries and a maximum

Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera bats during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. —AP

Abu Dhabi: Six-time champions Sri Lanka opened their Asia Cup campaign with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in a Group B match with opener Pathum Nissanka scoring a fine half-century, here on Saturday.Batting first, Bangladesh scored a below-par 139 for 5, which was chased down by Sri Lanka in 14.4 overs.

Nissanka smashed 50 off 34 balls studded with six boundaries and a maximum. He shared a 95-run partnership for the second wicket with Kamil Mishara, who remained unbeaten on 46 (32 balls).
Earlier, Sri Lanka bowlers, led by spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (2/25), troubled Bangladesh batters no end.
Bangladesh were off to an awful start, losing openers Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon without opening their account. While pacer Nuwan Thushara (1/17) accounted for Tanzid, Dushmantha Chameera (1/17) got the better of Parvez.
It was left to middle-order batters Shamim Hossain (42 not out) and Jaker Ali (41 not out) to give some respectability to the Bangladesh total. The duo put on an 86-run stand for the sixth wicket.
Brief Scores:
Bangladesh: 139 for 5 in 20 overs (Litton Das 28, Jaker Ali 41 not out, Shamim Hossain 42 not out; Wanindu Hasaranga 2/25, Nuwan Thushara 1/17, Dushmantha Chameera 1/17).
Sri Lanka: 140 for 4 in 14.4 overs (Pathum Nissanka 50, Kamil Mishara 46 not out; Mahedi Hasan 2/29).


