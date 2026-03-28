SRH Finish Strong at 201/9 Against RCB in IPL 2026 Opener

Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a competitive 201/9 in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a high-scoring IPL 2026 clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The standout performance came from captain and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, who slammed a blazing 80 off 38 balls with 8 fours and 5 sixes, anchoring the innings after early wickets.

Contributions from Aniket Verma (43 off 18 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen (31 off 22) ensured SRH maintained a strong scoring rate throughout the innings, finishing with a run rate of 10.05. RCB bowlers struggled to contain the aggressive batting, with Jacob Duffy, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, and Abhinandan Singh picking up key wickets.

Lower-order hitters like David Payne (6) and Jaydev Unadkat (4)** added valuable late runs, helping SRH cross the 200-run mark and set a challenging total for RCB.