The Release Of Venkatesh Iyer Is A Trademark Abhishek Nayar Move Because He Always Wants To Start Fresh : Saba Karim

Three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders head into the TATA IPL 2026 Auction with bold calls under new Head Coach Abhishek Nayar to free up their purse significantly, while Gujarat Titans adopt their signature calm approach under Ashish Nehra and Parthiv Patel. Speaking on the ‘TATA IPL Retention Show’, JioStar expert Saba Karim analyzed KKR's strategic purge, predicted Iyer's repurchase, outlined their key auction needs, and praised GT's composed team-building mindset.

Speaking on the ‘TATA IPL Retention Show’, JioStar expert Saba Karim analyzed KKR’s decision to release Venkatesh Iyer, “There is a strong possibility that KKR may buy him back. He was released at 23 crores which freed up a huge amount in their purse and chances are high that he may not go for that much money now in the mini-auction. This is a trademark Abhishek Nayar move because he always wants to start fresh. He only keeps players he feels are part of a winning combination and will be regular in the playing eleven. The rest, he buys back in the auction. I think he will build his team that way. I’ve always seen Abhishek Nayar work like this. So I feel the KKR management believes that maybe Venkatesh Iyer has exhausted his utility, similar to how they valued Andre Russell for years.”

On KKR's needs at the auction, Saba Karim explained their requirement , "They did not keep Rahmanullah Gurbaz. That means they need an opening batter. If that player can also be a wicketkeeper, it will be good for KKR. They will have many options in the auction. They also need an explosive power hitter for the lower middle order. I think filling these two spots will be the most important thing for KKR in the upcoming auction."

On Gujarat Titans to have a calm approach at the upcoming auction, "GT is a cool side. You can expect them to stay the same even at the auction. They take things lightly. Their preparations are excellent with Ashish Nehra as head coach and Parthiv Patel there as the assistant & batting coach. I am sure they keep things very easy, and that is the impression they will bring to the auction. They may need to fill a couple of slots, but overall I don't think they are looking to change their entire team combination."