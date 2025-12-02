When Rohit Bhai And Virat Bhai Are In The Same Team, The Confidence Level Is Completely Different : Tilak Varma

Following an emphatic win in Ranchi, India will aim to continue their winning momentum in the second ODI against South Africa in Raipur tomorrow. Speaking on JioStar’s show ‘Follow The Blues’, India batter Tilak Varma spoke about playing in ODIs and Tests, and credited Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Gautam Gambhir for shaping his growth and mindset. Meanwhile, JioStar expert Dale Steyn analysed the upcoming match, highlighting the role of bowlers on a batting-friendly pitch and the expectations from Quinton de Kock after a quiet first outing.

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Follow The Blues’, Tilak Varma spoke about his preference for the longer formats and the influence of senior player, “ODI and Test cricket feel like my game because I enjoy the longer format. I’m really excited to play more ODIs as well. When Rohit bhai and Virat bhai are in the same team, the confidence level is completely different. They have so much experience and knowledge, and I try to take as much advice from them as possible to get better. I speak to Virat bhai a lot, especially about fitness and running between the wickets. His intensity is incredible. I love running too, and I feel I’m pretty quick, so I really enjoy that part of the game. If we play together, running between the wickets with him is something I look forward to.”

Tilak Varma spoke on guidance from Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, “Gautam sir always gives me confidence. He tells me that if you have the skill, you can play all formats and do well in all formats. He puts me under pressure in practice sessions so I can learn how to handle pressure in matches. He keeps challenging me because he believes I have the capability. That backing means a lot to me.”

On the ongoing series against South Africa he said, “Whatever opportunities I get against South Africa, I want to finish those matches. I want to prove myself in ODIs and Tests too. I’m challenging myself to perform in the longer formats and grow as an individual player.”

Speaking on the expectations from the second ODI, JioStar expert Dale Steyn said, “I think Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma show will continue. I’m eager to see which fast bowlers, and which spinners, come out and do something interesting. It’s been a batter’s paradise so far, so which bowlers will step up and really perform in the second ODI? Quinton de Kock didn’t score any runs in the first ODI, but I feel like he has a point to prove. He’s someone South Africa will lean on to score big for them.”