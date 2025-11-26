The Defeat To South Africa And The 3-0 Loss To New Zealand Reflect Broader Issues Beyond Just Outcomes : Anil Kumble

India suffered a crushing 2-0 Test series defeat at home against South Africa after the hosts were bundled out for 140 on the final day of the second Test in Guwahati. Speaking on JioStar’s post-match show ‘Cricket Live’, JioStar experts Anil Kumble and Dale Steyn discussed India’s batting struggles, South Africa’s clinical performance, and the challenges facing Indian Test cricket moving forward.

Speaking on ‘Cricket Live’, JioStar expert Anil Kumble spoke about India’s repeated batting struggles against South Africa, “It’s very disappointing for India. Looking back at the four innings, the team could only bat a maximum of 83.5 overs, largely due to the resilient partnership between Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar. Today, however, it was a complete surrender. The bowling from South Africa was excellent, and while the conditions were challenging, success required fight, adaptability, and determination. Ravindra Jadeja demonstrated this by countering the spin effectively, taking initiative and staying positive. Unfortunately, this pattern has repeated itself with different bowlers, teams, and slightly varying conditions. It was a tough surface with natural wear and tear to be negotiated, but India failed to cope with these challenges.”

On the need for stability, vision, and experienced leadership in Indian Test cricket, he clarified, “The results, especially today’s defeat to South Africa and the 3-0 loss to New Zealand, reflect broader issues beyond just outcomes. India appeared well-positioned in parts, but ultimately faltered. What’s needed is a different mindset for Test cricket; constant changes to the playing XI, batting orders, and frequent rotations prevent stability. While injuries and form dips are understandable, India must take time to deeply reflect. With the next Test only in August 2026, there is room for thoughtful discussion on the future direction of Indian Test cricket. The retirement of several key stalwarts in recent months has created a vacuum that requires clear vision and structured planning. The team needs a strong core of experienced players to support and nurture emerging talent. Introducing too many inexperienced players simultaneously without a solid foundation won’t work. A robust line-up with mostly seasoned players, complemented by one or two newcomers, is essential for sustained success.”

Speaking on ‘Cricket Live’, JioStar expert Dale Steyn lauded South Africa’s historic 2-0 series win, “It’s a monumental achievement, especially considering it’s taken South Africa 25 years to win a Test series in India. Having toured here myself, I know how challenging it is. It’s a place that pushes you out of your comfort zone. Cricket in India isn’t just about competing against eleven players, it’s facing an entire cricket-mad nation, which tests everything from travel to conditions for any visiting team. Under Temba Bavuma’s leadership, South Africa has built a cohesive unit with bowlers capable of taking 20 wickets in a Test, and a batting line-up that relentlessly accumulates runs. While they may lack players with lofty batting averages like previous stars, this team’s strength lies in collective contribution. No one in the South African squad had a poor tour; every player contributed with bat and ball. Their fielding was also outstanding, with Kyle Verreynne shining behind the stumps and with the bat. This South African team is firing on all cylinders, deserving immense respect as they capitalize on their current peak form, which they emphatically demonstrated here in India.”

On the challenging conditions in India Dale said, “The conditions in India remain challenging as ever. Had this been the first Test of the series, I believe it still would have been tough cricket. India’s Shubman Gill unfortunately missed a significant contribution due to injury, and if he’d been fit, the match might have swung differently. Luck, such as winning the toss, played its part in South Africa’s favour, as Ravindra Jadeja acknowledged. However, the key difference was South Africa’s spinners out-bowling India’s, using variations in pace and line effectively, to which Indian batsmen struggled to respond. South African batsmen confidently took on the Indian spinners, while bowlers like Marco Jansen adapted expertly with reverse swing and variations. The Indian side, by contrast, appeared less adaptable. Overall, the conditions remained tough, but South Africa’s superior execution made the difference.







