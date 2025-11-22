Guwahati Wicket Demands Patience and Consistent Pressure : Dale Steyn

India : South Africa ended Day One of the second Test in Guwahati at 247/6, with India putting up a disciplined bowling performance. Speaking on JioStar’s post-match show ‘Cricket Live’, JioStar experts Anil Kumble and Dale Steyn discussed India’s persistent pressure on the South African batters, key wickets taken, and the resilience of visitors in challenging conditions.

Speaking on ‘Cricket Live’, JioStar expert Anil Kumble reflected on a competitive opening day in Guwahati which hosted its inaugural Test match.

He assured to the Indian fans, "It was a fine day of Test cricket, with batters needing to focus and earn their runs, while the bowlers had to work equally hard for wickets. Both India and South Africa showed great discipline. India might feel slightly happier with their position, having pulled things back after South Africa’s strong start, especially by taking key wickets during session breaks. That middle-order collapse and Tony de Zorzi’s late wicket at bad light shifted the momentum. Overall, the venue offered a positive atmosphere for a debut Test, with a good surface and an enthusiastic crowd. Hoping for even more fans tomorrow."

On India’s strong bowling performance, Kumble said, "I'm pleased that the Indian bowlers applied consistent pressure after lunch, resulting in an early wicket which made taking six wickets in the session a realistic goal. On a challenging pitch like this, it hasn't been easy to score runs, and India did not offer any loose deliveries. This disciplined bowling gave India a genuine chance to claim those wickets. Overall, India should be fairly satisfied with their performance today. While 247 runs for six wickets is a decent score for South Africa on day one, India can feel positive about the job they've done so far."

Speaking on ‘Cricket Live’, JioStar expert Dale Steyn emphasized on South Africa’s position at the close of Day One, "I believe South Africa will be relatively pleased with their position, although they’ll be a bit disappointed about losing two wickets towards the end of the day. The new ball came into play and India were able to break a key partnership of around 40 runs. Had South Africa lost three or four wickets instead, they would have been very happy. Unlike the Kolkata pitch, where wickets fell frequently, this Guwahati wicket demands patience and consistent pressure. India bowled with discipline, maintaining good lines and lengths. When opportunities arose, they capitalized well, supported by excellent catches from Rishabh Pant."

On the partnership between de Zorzi and Muthusamy, Dale Steyn said, "The partnership between de Zorzi and Muthusamy was very solid. I was a bit surprised to see Muthusamy promoted ahead of Verreynne, but the two batted responsibly and put together a strong stand of 45 runs off 83 balls. Tony de Zorzi might be a bit frustrated, especially taking the new ball late in the day when there was uncertainty about whether play would continue. Losing a wicket shortly afterward can be disheartening. Tony de Zorzi probably expected more swing from Siraj, so he may be annoyed at the shot that got him out. South Africa might have preferred to be five down, but that’s cricket — the batsmen at the crease now must seize the opportunity. Batting under such pressure is challenging, and sometimes bowling in the right areas makes the job easier."