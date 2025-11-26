Sophie Ecclestone Is A True Match-Winner And Will Undoubtedly Command A Strong Price At The WPL Auction : Anjum Chopra

The TATA WPL 2026 Auction will witness a total of 277 players — 194 Indians and 83 overseas, being part of the league's first-ever mega auction. Speaking on JioHotstar’s show ‘Most Wanted: TATA WPL 2026 Auction’, JioStar experts Anjum Chopra and Veda Krishnamurthy discussed how England’s Sophie Ecclestone and Australia’s Alyssa Healy are expected to attract most of the attention on the day.

Speaking on JioHotstar’s show ‘Most Wanted: TATA WPL 2026 Auction’, JioStar expert Anjum Chopra emphasized Sophie Ecclestone’s value as a match-winning left-arm spinner, “Sophie Ecclestone is a true match-winner and will undoubtedly command a strong price at the auction. Given the budgets teams currently have, she won’t come cheap. Most teams are likely to consider her as a key acquisition. Her left-arm spin and control make her a valuable asset. While Delhi and Mumbai Indians might not prioritize her, teams like UP Warriorz will definitely look to use their right-to-match card on her. Even Delhi could consider bringing her on board as a strategic option.”

Anjum is also hopeful for Alyssa Healy, "Alyssa Healy is a formidable player with vast experience that can’t be overlooked. Delhi might consider her strongly as they look to fill the wicket-keeping role, so there’s likely to be considerable interest from that side.”

Speaking on JioHotstar’s show ‘Most Wanted: TATA WPL 2026 Auction’, JioStar expert Veda Krishnamurthy highlighted Sophie Ecclestone’s standout performances and all-round capabilities, “Sophie Ecclestone has been extremely impressive, especially in the World Cup where she showcased why she is the top-ranked T20 bowler. In the shorter format, she brings a crucial X-factor, consistently delivering her full quota of four overs with an excellent economy rate. Additionally, she can contribute valuable runs with the bat, making her a genuine match-winner. Much like Deepti Sharma, Sophie will be a highly sought-after player by all teams in the auction.”

On Alyssa Healy’s fitness following her injury Veda said, “There is some uncertainty around Alyssa Healy’s fitness, as we observed during the recent World Cup that she wasn’t at full strength in the later stages. She was in the process of making a comeback from injury, which raises questions about her readiness.”