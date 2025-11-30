I Hope In His Next Media Interaction He Acknowledges And Makes Up For It : Sunil Gavaskar On Shukri Conrad's Grovel Comment

Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Cricket Live’, Sunil Gavaskar addressed South Africa coach Shukri Conrad’s recent remarks about India during the Test series, “You could say it was an ill-advised use of the word. We need to look back at South Africa’s re-entry into international cricket. It was the Indian Cricket Board that proposed South Africa’s readmission after more than 20 years of isolation, and their first international match on return was played in India. When you consider the current landscape of South African cricket, especially the SA20, five out of the six franchises are Indian-owned. These owners are significantly supporting South African players—not just the international stars who are well taken care of, but the fringe players as well—giving them opportunities to build strong careers. Indian and South African cricket have shared a positive, collaborative relationship for decades."

Legendary cricketer Gavaskar explained further, "Across all the years and encounters between the two teams, the cricket has always been competitive and tough, but never hostile. I have witnessed nearly every India–South Africa contest, and it has always been hard, fair cricket. Nothing beyond that. So yes, it may have been an ill-advised remark—wrong time, wrong place. I hope that in his next media interaction, he addresses it. I don’t think an apology is necessary; I personally don’t believe in apologies. But acknowledging it and making up for it would be accepted by everyone. These things happen. In the heat of the moment, you can get carried away and say something that goes a bit over the top. Given the strong connection between Indian and South African cricket over the last 30 years, I think he can simply clarify that he got a bit carried away.”