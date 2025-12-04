I am Excited To Play With Meg Lanning And Learn From Her : Kiran Navgire

The TATA WPL 2026 Auction brought emotional highs and fresh beginnings for players joining new teams and returning to familiar ones. Speaking on JioHotstar, UP Warriorz’ newest signing Shikha Pandey and returning power-hitter Kiran Navgire shared their reactions to the auction, reflecting on anxious moments, franchise transitions, and the excitement of teaming up with world-class leaders ahead of the new season.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Shikha Pandey opened up about the anxious moments during the TATA WPL 2026 Auction, “There was definitely a bit of anxiety, but I reminded myself that whatever is meant to happen, will happen. I trusted the hard work I’ve put in over the past three seasons. I’m really happy to now be part of the UP Warriorz family.”

On her journey with Delhi Capitals and moving to a new franchise, Shikha said- “I have immense gratitude for Delhi Capitals — for the opportunities, the trust, and the support from the coaching group. But now, with UP Warriorz, I’m excited that Meg Lanning will be there. Playing alongside someone like Sophie Ecclestone is something I’m really looking forward to.”

Speaking on JioHotstar, Kiran Navgire recalled learning about her selection while still training, “I was batting in the nets while my friends were watching the auction. As soon as my name came up, they called me, and we all watched the moment together.”

On returning to UP Warriorz and teaming up with Meg Lanning, “I feel really good about this moment. I wanted to play for UP Warriorz this season. I’ve built a strong bond with the players and the staff, so I’m excited to be back. I always wanted to play with Meg Lanning, and I’m lucky she has joined our team. She has won so many World Cups and big matches for Australia, and even in the last two–three seasons with Delhi Capitals, she led them to the finals. All that experience will help us this year. I’m looking forward to playing with her and learning from her.”







