I Was Nervous During The Bidding, But Felt Valued When Gujarat Giants Picked Me Via RTM Card : Bharti Fulmali

The TATA WPL 2026 Auction proved crucial for both, Gujarat Giants and two-time champions Mumbai Indians. Gujarat acquired the services of Vidarbha’s Bharti Fulmali, while the Mumbai Indians welcomed back New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr. Speaking on JioHotstar, Fulmali and Kerr shared their excitement for the upcoming season.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Gujarat Giants’ Bharti Fulmali said, “This will be my proper debut since I only played earlier as an injury replacement for Harleen Deol. After going unsold in the last two auctions, this moment feels very special. I was nervous during the bidding, but felt great when Gujarat Giants picked me. Having played my last two seasons with them, I really wanted to return to this team.”

On her auction experience she said, “I was very stressed when Gujarat Giants picked up the paddle quite late. But I felt good when Mumbai Indians also bid for me. Then GG used their RTM card to keep me; that showed their trust and made me feel really valued.”

On playing alongside Sophie Devine, Bharti opened up, “When Gujarat signed Sophie Devine in the first round, I felt very happy. As her teammate, I’ll get to play alongside a big player like her, a T20 World Cup winner, who has won many games for New Zealand. Playing with such great players always helps you improve, and I’m looking forward to a wonderful season 4 with Gujarat Giants.”

Speaking on JioHotstar, Mumbai Indians’ Amelia Kerr said, “I can’t wait to be back with the Mumbai Indians family. I’ve absolutely loved my last three years here, especially winning two WPL trophies. I’m really excited to return and look forward to winning more championships with this amazing team.”



