Rohit Sharma's Aggressive Approach Has Changed How India Plays White-Ball cricket : Abhishek Nayar

The three-match ODI series of South Africa’s tour of India 2025 is level at 1-1, making the hosts targeting a series-clinching victory third ODI scheduled to take place in Visakhapatnam today as the series decided. Speaking on ‘Game Plan’, JioStar expert Abhishek Nayar analysed Rohit Sharma’s approach in testing conditions, Virat’s tactical tweaks, India’s finishing issues, and the batting form needed to close out the series.

Speaking on ‘Game Plan’, JioStar expert Abhishek Nayar analyzed Rohit Sharma's growth as an ODI batter, "Rohit Sharma has transitioned well in ODIs. From starting lower down the order, early on in his career to becoming a secure opener. This is where he truly evolved, changing how India plays white-ball cricket by adopting an aggressive approach focused on hitting sixes rather than just accumulating runs. His leadership by example, playing without worrying about centuries, has raised team standards."

Nayar explained on why Rohit Sharma is not coming out of the crease much to play his shots, "Rohit Sharma hasn't stepped out to hit big shots mainly due to swinging conditions in this series. When he feels the ball isn't swinging much, he confidently takes on bowlers. He's been careful with his footwork because of uncertain pitch bounce. But in familiar Vizag conditions, we'll likely see his aggressive stepping-out game return."

On Virat Kohli's shot execution at key moments he said, "One of the greatest things Virat Kohli has done this series against South Africa is how he hits the ball at the key moments. His greatness is in how straight his bat path comes down to impact the ball. We didn't see that a lot before. The bat used to open up. But here, every single time you see him hit the ball, his head is right over it. That happens very regularly. He brings the bat down in line with the ball, even when it is angling away. He manages to play it straight all the time. That is his greatness and a main reason he has been so successful."

On the tactical adjustments made by Virat Kohli in his batting style, Abhishek Nayar continued, "Virat has changed his batting a lot since the Australia tour, mainly in his tactics. If you see his last two ODI innings against South Africa, every single shot comes from a different guard. He’s been on leg stump, on middle stump and on off stump as well. He’s made those changes so he can adapt to every length. He’s used his feet, been deep in the crease, and been outside the crease. His brain has worked like an AI computer, trying to figure everything out. Also, the conditions have helped the style of cricket Virat wants to play."

On Ruturaj Gaikwad's control and technique he said, "We have seen South African pacers bowl at the fifth stump line to Ruturaj Gaikwad, and bowl close to his pads to get him LBW. The key thing is how effective he has been whenever the ball is in that area. Every time they bowl close to him, he plays the same shot on the offside and the same shot on the onside. That shows the kind of batting skill he has, because not everyone can do that. Some batters only play on the offside, but he does it with control. That is his greatest strength. When you watch him, he is pleasing to the eye because there is control in his mind and body to do what he wants."