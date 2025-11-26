Did Not Expect This From South Africa : Anil Kumble On Shukri Conrad's 'Make India Grovel' Remark

Speaking on 'Cricket Live', JioStar experts Anil Kumble and Dale Steyn weighed in on South Africa coach Shukri Conrad's “make India grovel” remark at the end of Day 4 of the second Test in Guwahati.

Anil Kumble said, "I think there’s history as well, in cricket, where one of the former captains from England had said this almost 50 years ago and against the mighty West Indies, and we all saw what happened in that series. Of course, in this series, South Africa’s going to most likely win. I think when you are on top, the choice of words is extremely important. I think humility, when you are on top, is most important and I certainly didn’t expect this from South Africa, especially from the support staff or the coach. The last thing that you want when you’re actually winning is to have this kind of a choice of word, especially in a press conference."

Dale Steyn too commented on Conrad's remark, "I’m not on that boat. I don’t like that. I almost don’t even want to make a comment about it. I think there are certain things that you just don’t say. There’s a stigma attached to it. I just don’t think it was necessary. South Africa is in such a dominant position in this particular Test match. Just saying nothing is enough. I’m sorry. It’s a little bit disappointing, to be honest. Maybe, I’ll pick up his tone now. It’s not as harsh. Maybe, it was said in the past, but that’s regardless of the situation. You just don’t use that. There are simple words that you just don’t use. That’s one of them. You don’t have to say it. Sorry, Shukri, but that’s disappointing."