South Africa Win Toss, Bat Against India in Second Test

GUWAHATI: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to bat in the second Test on Saturday as the tourists look to clinch their first series win in India in 25 years.

World Test champions South Africa made one change at India's newest Test venue in Guwahati from their opening win of the two-match series.

Left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy comes in for all-rounder Corbin Bosch.

South Africa, who recently drew 1-1 in Pakistan, are chasing a first series win in India since Hansie Cronje's team triumphed there in 2000.

Bavuma, who has an unbeaten record as Test captain in 11 outings -- winning 10 and drawing one -- said the pitch "looks a lot better" from the turner with inconsistent bounce in Kolkata.

India are led by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant after regular skipper Shubman Gill was forced out with the neck injury he suffered in the first Test.

Sai Sudharsan and Nitish Kumar Reddy replace Gill and Axar Patel in two changes from India's 30-run defeat at Eden Gardens last week.

Play starts at 9:00 am (0330 GMT) because of early sunsets, with the order of the session breaks reversed, meaning tea will be before lunch.

Teams

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant (capt), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj.

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV Umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)