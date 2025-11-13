India Is A Formidable Side At Home, And This Series Will Be A Great Test Of Where We Stand In The Subcontinent”: Temba Bavuma

Kolkata : Before the action from the first Test of South Africa's tour of India 2025, would start tomorrow South Africa Test Captain Temba Bavuma shared his thoughts ahead of the Test series exclusively on JioStar’s show ‘Follow The Blues’. He said, “India is a formidable side, especially at home, but we’re confident about our abilities. We’ve been working hard to adapt to conditions, and this two-match series will be a great test of where we stand in the subcontinent.”

Speaking on Shubman Gill’s captaincy Temba said that "It's exciting times for Indian cricket. I think Shubman has big shoes to fill in. Taking over from a guy like Rohit Sharma and what he's done for Indian cricket. But Shubman is a fantastic player, and the way he started in England. first of all, as a batter, it's never easy going to England and scoring runs. So, to be able to do that and with the responsibility of a Captain, that's a big feat.”

Impressed and hopeful about Dhruv Jurel's game, Temba said, “I got to see Dhruv Jurel closely when South Africa A played against India A in Bangalore. He’s a fantastic batter, technically solid and mentally sharp. If he continues developing the way he is, I can see him becoming a key part of India’s future setup. He’s definitely an exciting young player to watch.”

Speaking exclusively on JioStar’s ‘Follow The Blues’, India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal shared insights on his mindset ahead of the Test series. He said, “I’m happy with the way I’ve been playing and performing. I just focus on what I can do in the middle and how I can contribute to the team. I don’t think about my average or stats; I just concentrate on my process, on taking one match at a time, and giving my best for the team. That focus helps me perform under pressure and stay consistent. I really value my practice sessions, that’s what keeps me grounded and confident.”

As Captain Shubman Gill inspires him, Yashasvi said “I share great camaraderie with Shubman. He’s a gentleman and a great friend too. Playing with him is always enjoyable, and he’s one of the great players of our generation.”

Yashasvi talks about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, “What Rohit Bhaiya and Virat Bhai have done in their careers is incredible. They’ve inspired an entire generation, including me. I see it as an opportunity to learn from them and do my best. I know I can’t fill their shoes, but I’ll back my strengths and play with confidence.”