SA Nears First Test Series Win in India Since 2001

GUWAHATI: South Africa was edging towards its first test series win in India since 2000-01 on Wednesday, taking three more Indian wickets on the morning of the fifth day to leave the hosts in a near-impossible position for a victory.

World Test Championship winner South Africa leads the two-match series after taking the opener in Kolkata by 30 runs. and needs only a draw to clinch the series.

By the first tea interval on Wednesday, India was 90-5 and still 459 runs behind.

India captain and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was among the three morning wickets to fall, out for 13 off the bowling of Simon Harmer, who had taken four of the five India wickets in the second innings.

Chasing an improbable 549-run target, India was down to 27-2 at stumps Tuesday on Day 4. India lost its openers early Tuesday — Yashasvi Jaiswal was caught behind for 13 runs, while Lokesh Rahul was bowled for six.

On Monday , Marco Jansen took 6-48 to help South Africa take a 314-run first innings lead when India was bowled out for 201 in reply to South Africa's 489.