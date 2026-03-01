South Africa Beat Plucky Zimbabwe Ahead Of New Zealand Semi-final

NEW DELHI: South Africa survived a brilliant all-round show by Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza to record a five-wicket win Sunday that means they remained unbeaten at the T20 World Cup ahead of a semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday.

After Zimbabwe scored 153-7 in New Delhi, South Africa survived an early wobble.

Dewald Brevis hit 42 off 18 balls as the 2024 runners-up reached 154-5 in 17.5 overs.

"It's exciting. Really exciting. A semi-final in Kolkata against New Zealand," said South Africa captain Aiden Markram.

"The boys will be up for it. It's still 40 overs of good cricket needed and we need to give it that respect."

Raza, who was named player of the match, earlier hit 73 and then took 3-29 with his off-spin for Zimbabwe, who had stunned Australia and co-hosts Sri Lanka in the group stage to reach the Super Eights.

"My immediate reflection is that I shouldn't be here. I've never got a man of the match for losing the game, but I can hold my head high," said Raza.

"The way the boys have played the whole tournament, I know we took a bit of beating in the previous two games, but I think with each beating came a valuable lesson. I think we have improved with every game that we have played."

Raza struck on the third ball of the South African chase to send back Quinton de Kock caught behind for a duck.

Raza bowled Markram for four in the next over.

Ryan Rickelton was hit on the helmet by a bouncer from Brad Evans and took five minutes to recover.

He then lifted Evans for two straight sixes in the next over before the bowler had him caught for 31.

Brevis and David Miller, who hit 22, put on 50 before two more quick strikes from Zimbabwe.

Blessing Muzarabani dismissed Miller and Raza removed Brevis.

Tristan Stubbs (21) and George Linde (30) then put on an unbeaten 53 to steer their side to the target.

After choosing to bat, Zimbabwe lost the in-form opener Brian Bennett, who hit an unbeaten 97 in the defeat by India, for 15.

Raza reached his fifty off 29 balls before falling to left-armer Kwena Maphaka, caught by Miller off a leading edge.

Clive Madande boosted the total with 26 not out off 20 balls at the end.

Maphaka took 2-21 from his four overs and Corbin Bosch 2-40.