South Africa Beat India by 30 Runs in Kolkata Test
Kolkata: Off-spinner Simon Harmer led with a four-wicket haul as South Africa defeated India by 30 runs in the first Test here on Sunday to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
The second Test will be played in Guwahati from November 22-26. It was SA's first Test win in India in 15 years.
India were bowled out for 93/9 with skipper Shubman Gill declared unavailable to take part in the remainder of the match with a neck injury, in the chase of 124 to win on the third day of the first Test.
Simon Harmer took 4/21 while Marco Jansen returned 7-3-15-2.
Washington Sundar made a valiant 31 off 92 balls but India's response was meek on a pitch which favoured bowlers.
Brief scores: South Africa 159 & 153 beat India: 189 and 93/9 in 35 overs (Washington Sundar 31; Marco Jansen 2/15, Simon Harmer 4/21) by 30 runs.
( Source : PTI )
